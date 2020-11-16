LORNE A. LEE Independence Lorne A. Lee, 54, of Independence, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics because of complications from COVID-19. He was born on Aug. 27, 1966, in Naperville, Ill., the son of Alfred Ray and Fern Viola (Leuhmann) Lee. He graduated from Starmont High School in Strawberry Point, Iowa, with the Class of 1984. Following his graduation, he served in the U.S. Army. On Dec. 22, 1984, he and the former Debra Dea Nickell were married in Waterloo, Iowa. Lorne was a project engineer specialist at John Deere in Waterloo. He was a member and past president of the Trailblazers Off Road Club, the Buchanan County Four Seasons Trail Association, and the UAW Local 838. He helped organize ATV trails in Buchanan County. He enjoyed motorcycling and boating and he attended Jesup Bible Fellowship in Jesup, Iowa. Lorne is survived by his wife of 35 years, Debra; his son, Marcus Lee of Independence; his daughter, Kendra Lee of Independence; and his three grandchildren, Kennah Boots, Harley Hogan and Nash Lee. He also is survived by his mother, Fern Lee of Brandon, Iowa; his sister, Laura Lee of Brandon; and his brother, Leslie Lee of Independence. He was preceded in death by his father and brother, Ron Lee. Visitation was held at the White Funeral Home in Independence from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15. A private family graveside service will be held on Monday, Nov. 16, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Independence. A memorial fund has been established at BankIowa in Independence. Online condolences may be left at www.white-mthope.com
.