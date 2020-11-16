1/1
Lorne A. Lee
1966 - 2020
LORNE A. LEE Independence Lorne A. Lee, 54, of Independence, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics because of complications from COVID-19. He was born on Aug. 27, 1966, in Naperville, Ill., the son of Alfred Ray and Fern Viola (Leuhmann) Lee. He graduated from Starmont High School in Strawberry Point, Iowa, with the Class of 1984. Following his graduation, he served in the U.S. Army. On Dec. 22, 1984, he and the former Debra Dea Nickell were married in Waterloo, Iowa. Lorne was a project engineer specialist at John Deere in Waterloo. He was a member and past president of the Trailblazers Off Road Club, the Buchanan County Four Seasons Trail Association, and the UAW Local 838. He helped organize ATV trails in Buchanan County. He enjoyed motorcycling and boating and he attended Jesup Bible Fellowship in Jesup, Iowa. Lorne is survived by his wife of 35 years, Debra; his son, Marcus Lee of Independence; his daughter, Kendra Lee of Independence; and his three grandchildren, Kennah Boots, Harley Hogan and Nash Lee. He also is survived by his mother, Fern Lee of Brandon, Iowa; his sister, Laura Lee of Brandon; and his brother, Leslie Lee of Independence. He was preceded in death by his father and brother, Ron Lee. Visitation was held at the White Funeral Home in Independence from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15. A private family graveside service will be held on Monday, Nov. 16, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Independence. A memorial fund has been established at BankIowa in Independence. Online condolences may be left at www.white-mthope.com.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Graveside service
Mt. Hope Cemetery
November 13, 2020
Lorne was always smiling, kind, warm, and helpful. In the 8 years we worked together, he was one of my favorite people to talk to. If you needed anything, all you had to do was ask. He was a leader, organizer, and more than anything a doer. He loved being hands-on and told me about one of his cars that he maintained himself, keeping it on the road for almost 500,000 miles. He always helped others and made himself available when you needed him. He will be dearly missed.
Ben Moul
Coworker
