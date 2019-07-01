LORRAINE CATHERINE (WELSH) WERNER Iowa City Lorraine Catherine (Welsh) Werner died Saturday, June 29, 2019, following a brief illness. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with the Very Rev. Rudolph Juarez officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Patrick Catholic Church or to Essence of Life Hospice in Amana, www.essencehospice.com, in Lorraine's honor. Lorraine was born Sept. 11, 1931, in Iowa City, the daughter of William and Marie (Rogers) Welsh. She graduated from St. Patrick Catholic School and the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, Iowa City. Lorraine was an RN at Mercy Hospital, Iowa City. Her entire career at Mercy spanned over 40 years, where she assisted in the delivery and care of infants. Lorraine married James Werner on Dec. 17, 1966, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Lorraine was a lifelong member of St. Patrick Church. She was active in the Needleworkers, Red Hat Ladies and other community service activities. Lorraine was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed watching her children's and grandchildren's sports activities, Hawkeyes basketball and Cubs baseball. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the caregivers at Briarwood and Essence of Life Hospice. Lorraine is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, James; son, Kevin Werner and wife Sarah Kalsem; daughter, Kathleen Byler and husband Sean; grandchildren, Patrick and Jackson Byler; brother, Ray (Marge) Welsh; sisters-in-law, Olivia Werner and Nancy Werner; and several nieces and nephews. Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Charles Werner. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on July 1, 2019