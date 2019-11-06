|
|
LORRAINE EICKHOFF Coralville Lorraine Eickhoff, 84, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics. To celebrate her life, a memorial gathering will be held Nov. 15, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Coral Village Apartments, 1799 Fifth St., Coralville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to her daughter, Lori Adams, which will help pay for funeral expenses. Lorraine Eickhoff was born Oct. 29, 1935, in Hospers, Iowa, to Art and Jeanette (Heink) Mouw. She grew up in the Newkirk/Hospers area, where she also attended high school, graduating in 1953. Lorraine married Loren William Eickhoff on Oct. 28, 1955, and they spent 60 memorable years together before he passed away in 2015. Lorraine and Loren raised their two daughters, residing in Anthon, Ida Grove and Waterloo before spending the majority of their life in Grinnell. She stayed busy working as a church secretary, retail clerk and waitress, retiring in 1998 from Delong Sportswear, where she worked for many years. Lorraine and Loren moved to Coralville in 2009 to be closer to their daughter. She made many great friends at Coral Village Apartments and enjoyed living there, especially after becoming the hall monitor, checking on her neighbors and friends. Lorraine is survived by her daughter, Lori Adams of Coralville; her grandchildren, Grant (Catie) and their children, Gwenny and Brom of Virginia, Russell (Calaye), Amber (Matt) and their children; and four sisters, Sharon, Arty, Bernice and Betty. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one daughter, Maria Bailey; and three siblings, Loretta, Raymond and Irene. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019