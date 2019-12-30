Home

More Obituaries for Lorraine Baustian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine F. "Magee" Baustian

Lorraine F. "Magee" Baustian Obituary
LORRAINE F. "MAGEE" BAUSTIAN Deep River Lorraine F. "Magee" Baustian, 85, of Deep River, died Dec. 27, 2019, at St. Francis Manor in Grinnell. Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Smith Funeral Home in Victor. Burial will follow in Guernsey Cemetery in Guernsey, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at the Smith Funeral Home, with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday evening. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Guernsey United Methodist Church or to the Deep River Fire Department. For additional information, please go to the Smith Funeral Home website: smithfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 30, 2019
