LORRAINE "LORI" FRITZ Monticello Lorraine "Lori" Fritz, 90, died Tuesday at the Mercy Hospice House, Cedar Rapids, following a brief illness. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Monticello with interment in the Oakwood Cemetery. Friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello. Interment will be in the Oakwood Cemetery. Please sign the online guest book at goettschonline.com
. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Masks must be worn and fitted properly over the nose and mouth at all times to enter the funeral home or the church. Social distancing needs to be practiced as well.