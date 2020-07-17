LORRAINE "LORI" FRITZ Monticello Lorraine "Lori" Fritz, 90, died Tuesday at the Mercy Hospice House, Cedar Rapids, following an extended illness, surrounded by her family. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Monticello, with interment in the Oakwood Cemetery. Friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello. Please sign the online guestbook at goettschonline.com
. Masks must be worn and fitted properly over the nose and mouth at all times to enter the funeral home or the church. Social distancing needs to be practiced as well. Surviving are two children, Vicki (Charlie) Kelchen and Rick (Staci) Fritz, all of Monticello; two granddaughters, Jami (John) Schlarmann and Samantha Jo (Ethan Wooster) Fritz; and three great-grandchildren, Kinzi, Haili and Nick Schlarmann. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ron, in 2008; two sisters, Ruth and Bernice; and a brother, Milton. Lorraine Phylis Pauly was born July 27, 1929, in Dubuque, Iowa. She was the daughter of Joseph and Margaret Hoffman Pauly. Lori graduated from Senior High School in 1946. She married Ronald Fritz on Oct. 14, 1950, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dubuque. The couple moved to Monticello in 1954. Lori worked at Schultz Brothers (Dime Store) for 28 years. She enjoyed shopping, reading true crime books, and spending time with family and friends. She always looked forward to Wednesday lunches with her good friend Donna. Special thanks to the staff at Davita Dialysis Center and the Mercy Hospice House in Cedar Rapids for their excellent care. Lori will be lovingly remembered by all who met her for her sense of humor and quick wit. She will forever be in our hearts.