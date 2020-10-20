1/1
Lorraine Kelly
LORRAINE R. KELLY Van Horne Lorraine R. Kelly, 94, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Hospice of Mercy in Hiawatha. Private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Van Horne with the Rev. Craig Steimel as celebrant. Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery, rural Van Horne. Memorials may be directed to the family. Lorraine was born Sept. 28, 1926, to Joseph and Mathilda (Nienhaus) Lansing, in Ossian. She graduated from St. Francis DeSales High School in Ossian with the Class of 1944. On June 27, 1950, she was united in marriage to Paul Kelly at St. Francis DeSales Catholic Church in Ossian. Paul passed away in 2011, after 60 years of marriage. Lorraine operated a home day care in Van Horne for many years. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and loved playing cards and going to the casino with friends. Lorraine was a sports fan and followed the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Tom (Linda) Kelly of Cedar Rapids and Jeff (Sue) Kelly of Van Horne; grandchildren, Brad Kelly, Megan (Ryan) Simoens, Stacy Kelly (Amy Gaulthier), Greg Kelly and Ryan (Anna) Kelly; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; two brothers, Norbert, and Jerry Lansing; and two sisters, Delores Olson and Eunice Zweibohmer. The family would like to thank Ridgeview Assisted Living for the care they extended to Lorraine for the last four years. Condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 20, 2020.
