LORRAINE LEONARD Ely Lorraine Leonard, 88, of Ely, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids, with a vigil service beginning at 4 p.m. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at St. Ludmila Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Burial: St. John's Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Lorraine was born March 15, 1931, in Tipton, Iowa, the daughter of Walter and Velma (Yeater) Taylor. She graduated from Mechanicsville High School. Lorraine was united in marriage to Patrick O. Leonard on May 22, 1953, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Anamosa. Patrick passed away April 20, 2003. She worked at Rockwell Collins for 24 years. Lorraine was a member of IBEW Local 1362, St. Ludmila Catholic Church and St. Monica's Circle. She took pride in making shawls for the Prayer Shawl Mission. Lorraine enjoyed crafts and traveling. She especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Survivors include her children, Larry (Becky) Leonard of Waterloo, Terry (Debra) Leonard of Toddville, Dan (Dawn) Leonard of Cedar Rapids, Debra Post of Cedar Rapids and Mike Leonard of Robins; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and brother, Walter V. Taylor of Mount Vernon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Pat; parents, Walter and Velma Taylor; brother, Jim Taylor; sister, Bev Weber; son-in-law, Steve Harford; and daughter-in-law, Sue Leonard. Please share a memory of Lorraine at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 10, 2019