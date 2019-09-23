|
LORRAINE M. MOCHAL Independence Lorraine M. Mochal, 92, of Independence, Iowa, passed away on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence, Iowa. Lorraine was born Sept. 19, 1927, in Boscobel, Wis., the daughter of John H. "Jack" and Edna H. (Bell) Kisting. She was raised in rural Wauzeka, Wis., living above the Niland Ridge Cheese Factory which her parents operated. Born with an ethic of hard work, Lorraine began driving a truck and picking up milk cans from patrons at age 12. She attended a one-room schoolhouse in Crawford County and graduated from Boscobel High School in 1944 at the age of 16. She then moved to Dubuque, Iowa, where she worked for several years as a secretary for Interstate Power Co. It was there that she met the love of her life, John L. Mochal, and they were married on June 24, 1950, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wauzeka, Wis. Lorraine worked as a secretary while John attended medical school at the University of Iowa. After John received his medical degree, they made their home in Independence, Iowa, in 1956. John opened a medical practice located above the Security State Bank building, and Lorraine was his assistant, doing everything from paperwork to helping with medical procedures. In 1958, when their first child arrived, she became a full-time mom and she and John raised four children. She loved volunteering in many ways in Independence. She was involved in the Buchanan County Medical Auxiliary since 1958 in many different roles including secretary, vice president and two terms as president. She was chairwoman of the Medical Auxiliary dinner dances (an annual fundraising event) and spent countless hours planning the event and helping to decorate the Gayla Ballroom before each dance. She served on the board of directors and as district counselor for the Iowa Medical Society Auxiliary and as a district adviser for the Iowa Hospital Association. She was involved in the People's Hospital Auxiliary as president, vice president for fundraising, bylaws chair, nominating chair and publicity chair. She also worked in the gift shop, wellness clinic and immunization clinics and volunteered at the nursing care center washing and setting hair for the elderly. Most recently, she served as parliamentarian for the Buchanan County Health Center Auxiliary. Lorraine took a leading role in the formation of the hospice program in Independence in 1983 and served for many years on the Board of Directors and as the public relations director. She has been involved in fundraising efforts and on committees for many years. In her final illness, Cedar Valley Hospice provided care to her and her family and she experienced the fulfillment of the vision that she worked toward all those years. She was an active member of St. John's Catholic Church in Independence. She served as the Chairwoman of St. John's Parish Council and on the finance board of the church. She was a member of the Rosary Society and the Catholic Daughters of America. For several years she was on the board of directors for the Conestoga Council for the Girl Scouts of America and a troop leader in Independence. She was a member of the Red Hats and PEO. In 1989, she was recognized as "Citizen of the Year" by the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce for her devotion to volunteering throughout the community. Lorraine's greatest passion was her family. She loved to cook and made everyone feel welcome at her table. No one went away hungry! She made holidays special, especially Christmas, with her thoughtful gifts and preparation. Lorraine is survived by her three daughters, Sandra "Sandy" (Robert) Thalmann, Rochester, Minn., Shelly (Allan "Rusty") Reck, Winthrop, Iowa., and Candace (Doug) Nickerson, Cedar Falls, Iowa; her daughter-in-law, Kelli Mochal, Hazleton, Iowa; 11 grandchildren, Stormy, Andrew, Matthew, Jacob and Lucas Mochal, Jonathan Thalmann, Brent Reck, Michelle McBride and Lauren, Nolan, and Colin Nickerson; eight great-grandchildren; her sister, Marilyn Viger, Slidell, La.; two sisters-in-law, Susan (Fred) Clarke, Lakewood, Colo.; Delores Kisting, West Bend, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, John "Jack" and Edna Kisting; her husband of 54 years, Dr. John L. Mochal; her son, Douglas Mochal; and her brother, Robert Kisting. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Winthrop, Iowa, with the Rev. Michael Graham presiding. Burial will be held at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Independence, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m. with a rosary at 4 p.m. and a parish vigil service at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Reiff Family Center-Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence, Iowa. To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019