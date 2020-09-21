LORRAINE NORMA (LIPPMANN) SCHMID East Amana Lorraine Norma (Lippmann) Schmid, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Colonial Manor of Amana. Private family graveside services will be held at East Amana Cemetery. Lorraine was born April 26, 1929, to George and Edna (Bahndorf) Lippmann in East Amana. On Nov. 27, 1948, she was united in marriage to Richard Schmid at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Surviving are her children, Michele (Steve) Meyer, Blairstown, and Mary (Robert) Henry, Tiffin; daughter-in-law, Kathy Schmid, Cedar Rapids; brother, Willard (Louise) Lippmann, Grinnell; sister, Rae Jean (Russell) Grafton, Atkins; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; son, Michael; great-granddaughter, Zoe Sandersfeld; and special friend, Ralph Zuber. Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
.