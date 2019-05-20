LORRAINE PEARL BUCK-SMITH Cedar Rapids Lorraine Pearl Buck-Smith, 62, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at her home following a long illness. Services will be held at a later date. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Lorraine is survived by five children, Loria Swenson of Cedar Rapids, Jared (Dawn) Baird of Chariton, Donnasue (Clinton) Lake of Iowa City, William Buck of Cedar Rapids and Joshua (Tina) Basham of Blairstown; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild with one on the way in July; and three sisters, Sandra Harrod, Carol Jean Luce and Betty Jean Martin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; parents; four brothers and one sister. Lorraine was born on July 5, 1956, in Perry, the daughter of Claude and Eva Manes Buck. She graduated from Perry High School and Indian Hills Community College with a chef's degree. She worked as a cook for many years and at Transport America for eight years. Lorraine married Robert "Bob" Smith Jr. on July 9, 2004, in Cedar Rapids. He died in 2007. Lorraine was very proud to be a grandma and enjoyed spending time with her family. She also liked to frequent garage sales. Memorials may be directed to the Fairfax State Savings Bank for the Lorraine Buck-Smith memorial fund. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on May 20, 2019