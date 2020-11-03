1/1
Lorraine Spidle
LORRAINE ALMA SPIDLE Ely Lorraine Alma Spidle, 91, of Ely, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center. As per the family's wishes, private Celebration of Life services will be at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids. Burial will be in Cedar Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Brosh Chapel, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. The family asks everyone attending to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Lorraine was born Feb. 12, 1929, in rural Cedar County, the daughter of Roy and Alma M. (Bednashek) Adams. She graduated valedictorian of Solon High School, Class of 1946. Lorraine was united in marriage to Everett Spidle on Feb. 6, 1948, at First Lutheran Church in Ely. To this union five children were born. Lorraine lived in the Solon/Ely area most of her life. She worked Waconia Sorghum for more than 20 years, and 10 years at Midwest Metal, from where she retired in 1986. Lorraine enjoyed collecting swans, bowling, traveling, watching the Hawkeyes, gardening, camping and, most of all, spending time with her family. Lorraine and Everett spent almost 25 years in Donna, Texas, where they and many friends enjoyed dancing, playing cards, eating out and trips to Mexico. She was a member of Ely Town and Country Club, Friendship Club, Wednesday Breakfast Club, St. John's Lutheran Church and a 50-year Rebekah Lodge member. Lorraine is survived by her sons, Duane (Susan) Spidle, Douglas (Sandra) Spidle, Kevin Spidle and Scott (Kay) Spidle; her daughter, Sheryl (Gary) Schulte; grandchildren, Kimberly (Francisco) Martinez, Chad (Michelle) Schulte, Roy Spidle and Brian Spidle; great-grandchildren, Cory, Chenoa and Joshua; stepgreat-grandchildren, Alberto and Angel; one great-great-grandchild, Grace; her sister, Marilyn Fergus (Mike Spencer); as well as her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Everett, who died July 8, 2008; her sister, Arlene (Leo) Koss; brothers-in-law, Willard Spidle, Orville Spidle and Elbert Beaver; sisters-in-law, Velma Beaver, Vivian Spidle, Vesta Spidle and Norma Spidle; two infant grandchildren; and one infant great-grandchild. A memorial fund has been established in her name. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
(319)362-8837
