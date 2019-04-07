LORRAINE WILSON Cedar Rapids Lorraine Wilson, a long-time resident of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and more recently a resident of Green Bay and Sturgeon Bay, Wis., passed peacefully Jan. 21, 2019. Lorraine was born March 6, 1930, in Wynot, Neb. Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, George (Hack) Wilson, who passed away in 1968, and her siblings, two sisters and four brothers. Lorraine is survived by her sons, Jim (Karen), Jack (Liz), Jerry; and her daughter, Nancy (and Stan) Heinelt. She also is survived by her five grandsons, Jason, James (Sarah), Josh (Tina), Jeremy and Jackson; as well as seven great-grandchildren, Carter, Tessa, Makenzie, Oliver, Sawyer, Zachery and Ryan Elizabeth; and Liz's family, Erica (Bill) Schintgen, Rachael (Matt) Brady, and grandchildren, Brynn, Spencer, Callum, Liam and Finnegan. Lorraine retired from Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids as the supervisor of environmental services in 1985. In retirement, Lorraine loved to dance and was very active in local square dance clubs and other dance venues. She was active and involved in walks for various charities such as the and the . Lorraine was a long-time member of St. Jude's Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. She loved baseball and was a Cedar Rapids Kernels fan and enjoyed going to their games. She also followed the Iowa Hawkeyes basketball team. Services for Lorraine will be held on April 13 at Cedar Memorial Westside Chapel. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. followed by a memorial service. A private family grave site service will be at the Cascade Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa. The Family is requesting that a donation to a in lieu of flowers. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary