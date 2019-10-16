|
LORRAINE E. WORSFOLD Cedar Rapids Lorraine E. Worsfold, 83, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in the care of UnityPoint Hospice. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Cedar Rapids. A private burial will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Lorraine Evelyn Worsfold was born Jan. 14, 1936, to Glen and Lois (Wikel) Lighter in Marshalltown, Iowa. She graduated from Marshalltown High School in 1954. She was united in marriage to Charles Worsfold on July 31, 1955, in Marshalltown. Lorraine had a daycare in her home for 30 years, which afforded her the blessing of taking care of many children. She was a member of the PWC (Presbyterian Women's Club), an elder at the church and part of the Christian Women's Club. Lorraine stayed busy cooking and gardening. She especially loved buying and selling antiques. She had been employed at the Antique Emporium and volunteered at St. Luke's Hospital and provided tours at Brucemore. Survivors include her children, Thomas (Sharon) Worsfold and Laura (fiance Doug Wagner) Hayes-Worsfold, all of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Amber (Matthew) Hale, Leslie Worsfold, Matthew Worsfold, Amanda (Nick) Carlo and Nathan Worsfold; and great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Elias, Basil, Valentine and Oscar. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; a son, Richard; and her parents. Memorial donations may be directed to Westminster Presbyterian Church. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019