LOTTIE LUELLA (COOPER) SANDS Cedar Rapids Lottie Luella (Cooper) Sands, 94, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Emery Place Assisted Living in Robins. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Funeral services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at First Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids. Graveside service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Oakland Cemetery, Manchester. Lottie was born April 3, 1924, on the family farm in rural Delaware County, the daughter of William "Bill" L.R. Cooper and Marie (Helmrich) Cooper. She attended schools in Delaware County and graduated from West Delaware High School, Class of 1942. On Dec. 25, 1944, Lottie was united in marriage to her Flying Tiger sergeant Vincent C. Sands at the parsonage of the First Lutheran Church in Manchester. Vincent spent his career as a member of the U.S. Air Force. They made their home all over the United States and Japan. Vincent and Lottie were blessed with four children, Ronna, Duane, Linda and Jill. Lottie was an accomplished seamstress, making all of her children's clothes in their early years. She also enjoyed cross stitch, crochet and putting puzzles together. Vincent and Lottie retired to Manchester, spending many wonderful years there. After Vincent's passing in 1995, Lottie moved to Hiawatha to be near her son and daughter. In 2016, she moved to Robins and made Emery Place Assisted Living her new home. During this time, she made many new friends. She was a life member of the VFW Post No. 788 Women's Auxiliary. Lottie is survived by all four children, Ronna (Charles) Miller of Soldotna, Alaska, Duane "Sandy" (Lou Anne) Sands of Cedar Rapids, Linda "Rusty" (Gary) Duenow of Cedar Rapids and Jill Sands of Little Rock Ark.; seven grandchildren, Shawn Naeve, Scott Heald, Dale Miller, Kelly Howell, Dana Rohrssen, Anna Gallager and Nicole Dvorsky; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild, Lyla Heald, and baby Jo Allison Rohrssen due in April; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent; parents, William and Marie Cooper; sister and brother-in-law, Erma and Howard McMullen; brother, Arvin Cooper; and sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Ole Johnson. The family would like to thank the staff at Emery Place for the loving care shown to Lottie and her family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Unity Point Hospice, Cedar Rapids.