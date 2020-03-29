|
|
LOU BEES Enid, Okla. Lou Bees, of Enid, Okla., passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, on what would have been his 85th birthday. He was born March 24, 1935, in Hartwick, Iowa, to Fred and Mid (Ostrom) Bees. Lou was raised in Hartwick and graduated from the Hartwick Public Schools, with the Class of 1953. Following graduation, Lou entered the U.S. Air Force in January 1954. After training at Lackland and Keesler Air Force Bases, he served his country in Morocco as a radio technician, eventually being assigned to what is now known as Vance Air Force Base, retiring after 45 years. He met Sue Spohrer of Drummond, and they married in December 1956. To this union two daughters were born. Lou was very active in the Drummond community, serving on the volunteer fire department, and served the community in many capacities. He also raised wheat and cattle on the family farms in the Drummond area. Later in his life he enjoyed country and western dancing and made many lifelong friends on and off the dance floor. Lou was honored with the "Pit Man of the Year Award" for keeping his son-in-law's Micro-Midget in top racing form. His greatest joy in life was becoming a grandpa and a great-grandpa, traveling many miles to be at their activities. He filled his home with items that fostered their creativity and sense of adventure; from building a fort in the cedar trees, to building fun things in the garage, he was an "on-call" grandpa. Whenever the grandkids called, he was there. Lou was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Mid Bees; sister, Betty Roth; grandson-in-law, Todd Leonard; two great-grandchildren, Blake and Asher Leonard. He is survived by two daughters, Michelle Walther and husband Lee of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Terri Blair of Enid, Okla.; three grandchildren, Kyle Walther and wife Aimee of Moore, Okla., Tyler Blair of Edmond, Okla., and Kim (Walther) Pisano and husband Justin of Grand Rapids, Mich.; two great-grandchildren, Liam and Isla Walther, both of Moore, Okla.; and a niece and nephew and their families. Memorials in Lou's name may be made to the Drummond Volunteer Fire Department with Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home serving as custodian of the funds. Out of love and safety for the health of our family and friends, the Bees family will save visitation, hugs and personal greetings for a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Condolences may be made at www.ladusauevans.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 29, 2020