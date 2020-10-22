Lou Christiansen

LOU E. CHRISTIANSEN Manchester Lou E. Christiansen, 84, of Manchester, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Because of COVID-19, there will be no services or visitation at this time. Survivors include his wife, Sue Christiansen; his children, Lorri Reece (Monte), Randy Christiansen (Stacey) and Tim Christiansen (Gail); two brothers, Pete Christiansen and John Christiansen; a sister, Martha Erlacher; grandchildren, Josh (Miriana), Jeremy (Amy), Matt (Kate), Mark (Stephanie) Reece and Sabrina, Connor and Caleb Christiansen; and four great-grandchildren. Donations may be made to the Alzhemier's Association. Lou served in the Air Force for four years and was stationed in Korea for a year. He returned to Cedar Rapids in 1958 and worked at Collins Radio for 38 years, retiring in 1996. He worked on the Apollo program while at Collins. He and Sue enjoyed their winters in Arizona, hiking and hosting family members every winter. In 1970, they purchased a cabin on Lake Delhi. After his retirement, they built a retirement home that they enjoyed for many years. The family wishes to thank the Good Neighbor Home for their care of Lou over the past year.



