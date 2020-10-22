1/1
Lou Christiansen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lou's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LOU E. CHRISTIANSEN Manchester Lou E. Christiansen, 84, of Manchester, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Because of COVID-19, there will be no services or visitation at this time. Survivors include his wife, Sue Christiansen; his children, Lorri Reece (Monte), Randy Christiansen (Stacey) and Tim Christiansen (Gail); two brothers, Pete Christiansen and John Christiansen; a sister, Martha Erlacher; grandchildren, Josh (Miriana), Jeremy (Amy), Matt (Kate), Mark (Stephanie) Reece and Sabrina, Connor and Caleb Christiansen; and four great-grandchildren. Donations may be made to the Alzhemier's Association. Lou served in the Air Force for four years and was stationed in Korea for a year. He returned to Cedar Rapids in 1958 and worked at Collins Radio for 38 years, retiring in 1996. He worked on the Apollo program while at Collins. He and Sue enjoyed their winters in Arizona, hiking and hosting family members every winter. In 1970, they purchased a cabin on Lake Delhi. After his retirement, they built a retirement home that they enjoyed for many years. The family wishes to thank the Good Neighbor Home for their care of Lou over the past year.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved