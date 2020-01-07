|
LOUIS BURKLE Monticello Louis Burkle, 88, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the VA Medical Center in Iowa City. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Monticello. Friends may call after 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the church. Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, has taken Louis and his family into their care. Military honors will be conducted by the United States Army following the service. Surviving include his wife, Anna; nine children, Duane of Petersburg, Randy of Madison, Wis., Debbie (Dick) Etringer of Anamosa, Deanne Hasler of Monticello, Becky (Jeff) Bader of Anamosa, David of Monticello, Brian of Los Angeles, Pat (Katrina) of Madison, Wis., and Michael (Johna) of Monticello; 27 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren, and three more on the way; and his sister, Marie Recker of Greeley. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Theresa Goedken-Burkle; his son-in-law, Paul Hasler; two infant siblings; a sister, Helen Sperfslage; and two brothers, Arnold and John. Louis Clemens Burkle was born July 6, 1931, in Dubuque, Iowa. He was the son of Ralph and Thekla Goedken Burkle. He received his education in the rural schools near his home. Louis served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He returned home from the Army and married Anna Platten on April 16, 1956, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Monona. The couple farmed near Prairieburg from 1957 until 1960 and then near Earlville for a year, before moving to their farm near Scotch Grove in 1961.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020