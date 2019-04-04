|
LOUIS CHARLES COLBERT JR. Cedar Rapids Louis Charles Colbert Jr. was born on Aug. 27, 1942, to the Rev. Louis Charles and Betty Mae Colbert; both preceded him in death. He was born in Rock Island, Ill., and departed this life on April 1, 2019, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Services will be held Friday, April 5. Viewing will be at 2 p.m. Services following at 3 p.m. at Brosh Chapel, 2121 Bowling St. SW. Louis joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in South Korea. Louis loved fishing, sports, painting, playing computer games and spending time with family and friends. Louis leaves to cherish his memories his sister and caretaker, Betty (Rufus) Johnson of Marion; his sister, Bernice Downs of Chicago; and his brother, George (Patricia) Colbert of Mesa, Ariz.; seven children, Aaristen, Michael, Phylicia and Regina Colbert, and Bianca Iverson, Raven and Becky Wessels; five grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. His sister, Argolda Duff, preceded him in death. To view the full obituary please visit www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019