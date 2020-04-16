|
LOUIS "BILL" EVERETT HANSON Cedar Rapids Louis "Bill" Everett Hanson, 91, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House. Celebration of Life services will be livestreamed starting at 11 a.m. Friday, April 17, on Brosh Chapel's Facebook. Friends and family are encouraged to join and leave their condolences. Burial will be in Campbell Cemetery in Bertram. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids is in charge of arrangements. Louis was born Sept. 20, 1928, in Gladstone, Ill., the son of Lee Albert and Grace Hanson. Bill was united in marriage to Virginia Ransdell on May 30, 1948, in Biggsville, Ill. He was a lifelong carpenter in the Cedar Rapids area. Bill enjoyed hunting, butchering, going mushroom hunting, occasionally visiting a casino and, most of all, spending time with his family. Bill is survived by his son, Virgil (Holly) Hanson; his daughter, Etta (Randy) Heaton; nine grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Emma (LaVerne) Severson. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Virginia, who died on July 14, 2019; and his siblings, Ted Hanson, Zeke Hanson and Betty Ohler. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 16, 2020