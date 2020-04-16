Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
(319)362-8837
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Brosh Chapel's Facebook
Livestreamed
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Hanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Everett "Bill" Hanson


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis Everett "Bill" Hanson Obituary
LOUIS "BILL" EVERETT HANSON Cedar Rapids Louis "Bill" Everett Hanson, 91, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House. Celebration of Life services will be livestreamed starting at 11 a.m. Friday, April 17, on Brosh Chapel's Facebook. Friends and family are encouraged to join and leave their condolences. Burial will be in Campbell Cemetery in Bertram. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids is in charge of arrangements. Louis was born Sept. 20, 1928, in Gladstone, Ill., the son of Lee Albert and Grace Hanson. Bill was united in marriage to Virginia Ransdell on May 30, 1948, in Biggsville, Ill. He was a lifelong carpenter in the Cedar Rapids area. Bill enjoyed hunting, butchering, going mushroom hunting, occasionally visiting a casino and, most of all, spending time with his family. Bill is survived by his son, Virgil (Holly) Hanson; his daughter, Etta (Randy) Heaton; nine grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Emma (LaVerne) Severson. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Virginia, who died on July 14, 2019; and his siblings, Ted Hanson, Zeke Hanson and Betty Ohler. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -