Home

POWERED BY

Services
Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
For more information about
Louis Ferguson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Ferguson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Ferguson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis Ferguson Obituary
LOUIS FERGUSON Cedar Rapids Louis Ferguson, 94, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, Sept. 27, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Louis is survived by his spouse, Virginia; sons, Gary (Karen) of Milton, Wis., Ronald (Judy) of Woodstock, Conn., and Greg (Sheila) of Cedar Rapids; twin daughters, Linda and Lori Ferguson of Marion; stepchildren, Lori (Dick) Blessing of Toddville and David (Vivian) Gott of Del Nort, Colo.; brothers, Raymond Ferguson and Warren (Janelle) Ferguson; sister, Evelyn (Dean) Owens; and several grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Louis was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Vivian; and brother, Marvin. Louis was born Nov. 1, 1924, the son of Raymond and Gladys Sanders Ferguson in Tyndal, S.D. He graduated from Shellsburg High School and married Virginia Gott on June 15, 1974, in Cedar Rapids. Louis served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was awarded the Purple Heart medal. He worked as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service for 25 years and retired in 1985. Louis was also a member of Christ Church Presbyterian. Louis was an avid reader. He was also a lifelong fan of Oldsmobiles. Services: Private family graveside at Oakwood Cemetery, Shellsburg. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now