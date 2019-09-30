|
LOUIS FERGUSON Cedar Rapids Louis Ferguson, 94, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, Sept. 27, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Louis is survived by his spouse, Virginia; sons, Gary (Karen) of Milton, Wis., Ronald (Judy) of Woodstock, Conn., and Greg (Sheila) of Cedar Rapids; twin daughters, Linda and Lori Ferguson of Marion; stepchildren, Lori (Dick) Blessing of Toddville and David (Vivian) Gott of Del Nort, Colo.; brothers, Raymond Ferguson and Warren (Janelle) Ferguson; sister, Evelyn (Dean) Owens; and several grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Louis was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Vivian; and brother, Marvin. Louis was born Nov. 1, 1924, the son of Raymond and Gladys Sanders Ferguson in Tyndal, S.D. He graduated from Shellsburg High School and married Virginia Gott on June 15, 1974, in Cedar Rapids. Louis served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was awarded the Purple Heart medal. He worked as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service for 25 years and retired in 1985. Louis was also a member of Christ Church Presbyterian. Louis was an avid reader. He was also a lifelong fan of Oldsmobiles. Services: Private family graveside at Oakwood Cemetery, Shellsburg. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 30, 2019