Louis Frederick Sandersfeld
1932 - 2020
LOUIS FREDERICK SANDERSFELD Williamsburg Louis Frederick Sandersfeld was born May 14, 1932. Louis died on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Colonial Manor in Amana, at the age of 88 years. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, rural Williamsburg. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, rural Williamsburg. Masks and social distancing is encouraged. Memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church or the Lutheran Interparish School. Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg is caring for Louis and his family. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
OCT
25
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery
