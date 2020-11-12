LOUIS JOHN HOLLY Monticello Louis John Holly, 86, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at St Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. He developed COVID-19 and died from complications that developed during his hospitalization. A public visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Goettsch Funeral Home in Monticello, where a private family service will be held. Interment will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Monona Cemetery, Monona, Iowa. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at www.goettschonline.com
. Louis was born on the family farm east of Monona on Sept. 24, 1934, in Giard Township in Clayton County, the son of Albert and Annie (Chapek) Holly. He attended rural schools and graduated from Monona High School in 1952. He was united in marriage to Carole Drahn on Oct. 27, 1952, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Farmersburg, Iowa. Lou and Carole celebrated their 68th anniversary just a few days ago. Louis worked for Iowa Electric Utility for 44 years. He began his career as a meter reader and worked his way up to district manager of northeast Iowa until his retirement in 1996. He was active in numerous civic organizations and clubs throughout his life. He was a Little League coach, Methodist youth fellowship leader, past president of Monticello Chamber of Commerce, past president of Monticello Rotary, member of the Masonic Lodge and Jones County El Kahir Shrine. He also was an active member of the infamous Darrel's coffee club. Lou often said he was the guest speaker on many occasions. Lou loved to travel and made finding his genealogy his pastime. He and his wife traveled to Czechoslovakia in search of long lost relatives Survivors include his wife, Carole of Monticello; his daughter, Christi (Mick) Gesie of Solon; and the loves of his life, granddaughters Jessie (Craig) Calhoun of O'Fallon, Mo., and Nichole (Geoff) Stocker of Ankeny, Iowa. He had six great-grandchildren and some very special nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, James and Kenneth Holly; two sisters, Marge Kliefoth and Ellen Voss; and his son, Jeffrey Steven Holly, who died Oct. 30, 2020. Lou was kind of a jokester and his laugh was one of a kind. He will be deeply missed by his family and those who knew him.