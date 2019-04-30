LOUIS KEIPER Palo Louis Keiper, 92, of Palo, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Jude Catholic Church by the Rev. Mark Murphy. Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery with military honors by the Atkins American Legion. A vigil service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Teahen Funeral Home, where friends may visit the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday at the church. Louis was born Jan., 18, 1927, to Anna (Krug) and Frederick Keiper. He grew up on the family farm with his siblings, Larry, Wilma and Marie, later taking it over. Upon completing high school, Louis served his country in the Army during World War II. After the war, Louis met Germaine (Stallman) while playing baseball in Fairfax. They wed on Feb. 3, 1951, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fairfax. Louis spent his whole life farming, enjoying every minute of it. Survivors include his wife, Germaine; seven children, Steve (Sherry) Keiper, Ann (Rick) Schulte, Becky (Andrew) Schulte, Jayme (Tami) Keiper, Jackie Keiper, Doug (Cheryl) Keiper and Terry (Becky) Keiper; 18 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Louis was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan, attending the 2011 World Series, and celebrating his 60th wedding anniversary at Busch Stadium surrounded by his family. Louis enjoyed old Western movies, playing and watching baseball, and spending time with his grandchildren and wife of 68 years. He was very proud of his Century Farm and being a part of the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight. He was preceded in death by his son, Greg. Louis will be remembered for his dry sense of humor and his ability to make everyone laugh. He was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Special thanks to longtime family friend and "Uber" driver, Robert Moser. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary