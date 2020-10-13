1/1
Louis "Mule-Skinner" Pollmeier
LOUIS "MULE-SKINNER"OMER POLLMEIER Cedar Rapids Louis "Mule-Skinner" Omer Pollmeier, 36, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. A Celebration of Life gathering will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Private family inurnment will be at a later date. The family has requested everyone attending wear a mask and practice social distancing. Louis was born Dec. 8, 1983, in Mount Pleasant, the son of Harold and Rita (Stukerjurgen) Pollmeier. He graduated from Mount Pleasant High School. He served in the Iowa National Guard, 34th Infantry Division, where he was stationed for active duty in Iraq. Mule-Skinner was a proud member of the Chosen Few Motorcycle Club. He was united in marriage to Casey Waswick on April 20, 2006. They later separated. He was scheduled to be married to Brook Blasen in the near future. Louis is survived by his child with Brook, Lincoln of Cedar Rapids; his children with Casey, Kathryn, Ryan and Joshua of Donnellson; his father, Harold Pollmeier of Mount Pleasant; his mother, Rita Pollmeier of Mount Pleasant; his siblings, Albert (Melinda) Pollmeier of Cedar Rapids, Carl Pollmeier of Mount Pleasant, Jessica (Evan) Aprison of Urbandale, Edward (Mindy) Pollmeier of Fort Madison and Bernard Pollmeier of Mount Pleasant; his maternal grandmother, Agnes Stukerjurgen of Salem; also his aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and his Club Brothers. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Leo and Kathryn Pollmeier; and maternal grandfather, Omer Stukerjurgen. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 13, 2020.
