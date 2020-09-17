LOUISE ADELINE AICHER Iowa City Louise Adeline Aicher, 93, died peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a food bank of your choice that serves Johnson County. Louise was born Dec. 23, 1926, in Chippewa Falls, Wis., the daughter of Fred and Florence (Buntz) Crain. Louise married Francis Ihrig. On July 6, 1966, Louise married Harry Aicher in Davenport. Louise was a 1947 graduate of the Mercy School of Nursing. She had been a registered nurse at UIHC for many years, and prior to that at Mercy Hospital. Louise enjoyed time spent gardening. The family would like to extend their appreciation to all the staff at Windmill Manor for their wonderful care. Louise is survived by her four children, Brian Ihrig of Iowa City, Cynthia Lee of Davenport, Laura Ihrig and Nina Ihrig, both of Coralville; grandchildren, Damien and Lori Ihrig, Alexas Ihrig and Carl Brown, Jennifer (Kevin) Krzmarzick, Jonathan (LaDonna) Lee; six great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Terre (Richard) Dolphin of North Liberty and Michael Aicher of Solon; three stepgrandchildren, Julia (Eddie) Huffman, Lora (Patrick) Dolphin-Leahy and Jeffrey (Deb) Dolphin; two step-great-grandchildren; one step-great-great-grandchild; and one sister, Beverly "Jane" Strub of Iowa City. Louise was preceded in death by her parents; her son-in-law, John Lee; brothers, Gordon, David and Robert; and her sister, Virginia Brawner. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
