LOUISE AIKEN Cedar Rapids Louise Aiken, 83, passed away peacefully Feb. 26, 2020, from natural causes. She was able to share a good morning with her daughter and caregiver, Victoria Leversee. Victoria and her husband, Jay, were devoted to her every need for five years, after the passing of her husband, James, in 2015. As Victoria went into the kitchen, Louise let Jesus take her home. She was born Louise Henderson Clark on March 4, 1936, in Miami to Edward and Gladys Cherry-Clark. She had one sibling, Cherry Louise Steuhm. She married Jack D. Evans in 1956. They were blessed with five children, Victoria (Jay) Leversee, Eric (Dixie) Evans, Matthew Evans, Elizabeth "Lisa" (Roger) Coleman and Michael (Mary) Evans. On Oct. 13, 1969, Louise married the love of her life, James R. Aiken. James brought to their family the gift of four more children, Shelley (Dick) Schaff, Randall (Gayle) Aiken, Taryn Aunspach and James D. (Amber) Aiken. Louise and Jim felt truly blessed to have nine children. Their 21 grandchildren are Heather Dawn, Cory, Ian, Laini, Stephanie, Jared, Kristin, Heather Lea, Raquel, Mandrea, Steven, Cara, Andrew, Rachael, Noah, Joshua, Daniel, Sarah, Rebeccah, Britney and Austin. Her granddogs are Finley and Bella. Great-grandchildren are Max, Abby, Easton, Ceira, Blakelee, Brooklyn, Isaac, Everett, Cole, Ellanora, Lee, Ty, Gus, Abriel, Brady, Kyler, Daisee, Ava, Dexter and Emree, with more on their way! They also considered Nicola, Mark and Brooke, and their children, Colin, Peyton, Landry, Drew, Addison, Jacob, Levi, Logan, Calleigh and Sophie, their family as well. It is very clear that Louise had so much love; she was even nicknamed "Mother Goose!" She was raised in Tama, Iowa, and her family wintered in Miami. She enjoyed her Appaloosa horses, summer camps, playing football, swimming, hiking, fishing and hunting — all things outdoors! She was a totally "unTAMAble" tomboy queen! Louise was high school homecoming queen, head cheerleader, majorette and head drummer, finishing first- and second-place in state many times. She attended Stevens Finishing School, was the owner/operator of a women's clothing shop in Tama and worked at Rockwell Collins, Cedar Rapids. She played numerous percussion instruments, including piano. In later years she loved to feed and watch birds, was a member of PEO, rode horses with Miracles in Motion, was a snowbird, was in ladies' groups that supported missionaries, learned Spanish, played drums in a band and attended many Bible studies throughout her life. And, she was a strong prayer warrior! Above all, Louise was the most amazing, dedicated example of a wife, mother, grandma and gigi. She loved to be surrounded by family and tell stories that captivated all. Her hugs were the best! She never complained; never held a grudge. As a devoted Christian, she loved all, unconditionally. Obviously, she was one-of-a-kind and is dancing with the love of her life, Jim, on the Heavenly Streets of Gold. (John 3:16!) She will be missed enormously!
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020