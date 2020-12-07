LOUISE DARLENE DVORAK Montezuma Louise Darlene Dvorak, 84, of Montezuma, formerly of Elberon, Iowa, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Care Initiatives Center, Montezuma. Louise was born at home Feb. 16, 1936, in Elberon, to Frank Jr. and Bessie (Banes) Dvorak. She attended school in Keystone, Iowa. Following the death of her parents, Louise moved to Clear Lake Opportunity Village in March 1976. She later moved to a group home in Eagle Grove, Iowa. She worked at the center and for the local newspaper as well as kitchen tasks in the group home. Louise moved to Care Initiatives Center in February 2018 for additional health care. Louise was well known for her "puzzle expertise" as she spent many hours putting large puzzles together. She also enjoyed helping in the kitchen. Louise is survived by her brothers, Donald (Jocille) of Vinton and William (Janice) of Elberon; and nieces and nephews, Kent (Carolyn) Dvorak of Sandy, Utah, Sherri (Terry) Olson of Cedar Rapids, Susan (John) Gessner of Watkins, Mark (Nancy) Dvorak of Keystone, Kevin (Julie) Dvorak of Omaha, Neb., David (Mona) Dvorak of Polk City, Jason (Helen) Dvorak of Madrid, Juli (Dave) of Montezuma and Rhonda Schenk of Tama. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Joann Toalson (2020). Service is 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service. Service will also be livestreamed through the funeral home Facebook page. Can be accessed through the link found at the bottom of the funeral home website home page, www.neuhausfuneralservice.com
. Visitation is one hour before the service. Burial will take place at National Cemetery in Vining, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website. Please be mindful of everyone's safety, respect social distancing and wear a mask when appropriate.