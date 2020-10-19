LOUISE FRANCES FERNOW MORGAN Cedar Rapids Louise Frances Fernow Morgan was born on Aug. 11, 1925, to parents Alice Marguerite Austin Fernow and Wilson Clark Fernow in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She died on Oct. 14, 2020. Louise lived in Cedar Rapids for most of her life and attended Kenwood Grade School and Franklin Junior High and High Schools. She graduated from Iowa State University in 1948 with degrees in home and family management and child development. She was affiliated with Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. She was a longtime supporter of Iowa State University and was a member of The Order of the Knoll. After graduating from college she worked for the Camp Fire Girls USA in Grand Rapids and Detroit, Mich., and Denver, Colo., where she also directed the Day Camp program in the summer. Dale D. Morgan and Louise F. Fernow were married on June 16, 1951, at the First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Rapids. They have two daughters, Sarah (Jerry Snead) and Betsy (Eric Rohman). Her husband predeceased her in 2016. Louise worked for the Navy Department in Washington, D.C., from 1952 to 1954 while Dale was in the Navy. Both Louise and Dale worked together for 17 months in two- to three-month segments for the U.S. Public Health Service, Bureau of Indian Affairs during the period of 1992 to 1997. Their work was done at a small 50-bed hospital on the Navajo Indian Reservation, and Louise worked in renovating homes and in the library. Louise was the quintessential mother, wife, homemaker and gracious hostess. She baked and sewed and had a beautiful home; her home was featured in Perfect Home Magazine in March 1969. She was a member of the Cedar Rapids Home Economics Club and Tourist Club. Louise served as both a deacon and elder for Westminster Presbyterian Church, was a Sunday school teacher, and sang in the church choir. She was a 53-year member of chapter JT PEO and served as the president of the chapter. She was a strong supporter of education for women and community activities. We wish to thank the compassionate caregivers from Home Instead, especially Michelle Brown, and Cottage Grove Place and Avalon Hospice for their loving care of Louise. A memorial service will be planned in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any of the following in Louise's name: Dr. Dale and Louise Morgan Endowment (For the purpose of continuing education and professional development for perioperative services staff), Mercy Medical Center Foundation, 701 10th St. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403; Iowa State University, College of Human Sciences c/o The Iowa State Foundation, 2505 University Blvd., Ames, IA 50010; Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1285 Third Ave, SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402.



