LOUISE E. MOWREY Cedar Rapids 8/31/1936 – 7/22/2019 Louise E. Mowrey, 82, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at The Meth-Wick Community after a long illness. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, at First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Rapids. The family will greet friends before the service from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial will take place at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Born and raised on the Wiley family farm in Palo, Louise was the youngest of John and Cecilia Wiley's eight children. She graduated from Palo High School in 1953 and then from St. Luke's School of Nursing with an R.N. degree. On June 29, 1957, she married Dr. Stevan S. Mowrey. They traveled throughout Europe for three years while Steve was stationed in France as a dentist in the Air Force. They then returned to Cedar Rapids, where he began his dental practice, and raised their three daughters. Louise was an active volunteer and served as president of the Home Garden Club and PEO Chapter GM. She was the president and a lifelong member of St. Luke's Auxiliary. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church for 62 years, where she served as an elder and moderator of many committees. Louise was a Camp Fire leader and worked at the church thrift shop for more than 25 years. She loved to travel with her husband, spending winters in Florida and collecting seashells. They had great adventures together to Australia, China, Hawaii, Alaska and many Caribbean cruises. She was known for her green thumb and loved tending to her many house plants. She enjoyed working in her flower gardens, where she cultivated lush geraniums, lilies and hydrangeas. Louise enjoyed entertaining friends and family at their home, often hosting dinner parties for birthdays and holidays. She belonged to two bridge clubs and cherished many wonderful lifelong friendships. She is survived by her three daughters, Linda (Mike) Schuyler of Tampa, Fla., Karen (Jim) Koch and Jill (Scott) Anderson, both of Cedar Rapids. She had six grandchildren, Kimberly (Shane) Tucker, Jacob Schuyler, Dillon and Brandon Koch and Macy and Jenna Anderson. Also surviving is one sister, Gladys Dyal of California. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Stevan, in 2015; her parents; three sisters, Elsie, Helen and Grace; and three brothers, John, George and Jim. Memorials may be directed to either The Meth-Wick Community or First Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on July 24, 2019