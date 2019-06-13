|
LOUISE MARGARET SINGLE Cedar Rapids Louise Margaret Single, 61, went to the Lord Thursday, May 30, 2019, passing from Select Specialties, Mercy Hospital, in Des Moines. She was born March 28, 1958, in Chicago, and she moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in June 1992. She married Fred Single of Camden, N.J., on July 9, 1992. She is survived by her husband, Fred; her daughter, Samantha Single; and aunts, uncles and several family friends. Memorial services will be held June 29, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Visitation with the family at 1:30 p.m. and services at 3 p.m. Donations to the family may be made to Samantha Single, via Collins Community Credit Union in Cedar Rapids.
Published in The Gazette on June 13, 2019