Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Single
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Single

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Louise Single Obituary
LOUISE MARGARET SINGLE Cedar Rapids Louise Margaret Single, 61, went to the Lord Thursday, May 30, 2019, passing from Select Specialties, Mercy Hospital, in Des Moines. She was born March 28, 1958, in Chicago, and she moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in June 1992. She married Fred Single of Camden, N.J., on July 9, 1992. She is survived by her husband, Fred; her daughter, Samantha Single; and aunts, uncles and several family friends. Memorial services will be held June 29, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Visitation with the family at 1:30 p.m. and services at 3 p.m. Donations to the family may be made to Samantha Single, via Collins Community Credit Union in Cedar Rapids.
Published in The Gazette on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.