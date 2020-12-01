LOWELL KEITH BABER Cedar Rapids Lowell Keith Baber, 86, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at his home after a 21-year battle with Parkinson's. Private family services will be held. Final resting placeb will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Teahen Funeral Home will be providing service to the family. Lowell is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sonja: six children, Chris (Deborah) Baber, Bridgit (Jim) Humphreys, both of Cedar Rapids, Monica (Bruce) Holcomb of Colorado Springs, Colo., Michelle (Joel) Severson of Fairfax, Iowa, Victoria (Brandon) Hoffman of Sioux Falls. S.D., and Joseph (Nicole) Baber of Fairfax; 22 grandchildren, Megan, Marshall, Danielle, Zachary, Ava, Cyan, Tai Mei, Caleb, Hanna, Samuel, Skye, Korbin, Kenzie, Blayde, Gage, Layton, Teegan, Braxton, Dylan, Braxton, Carson and Mallory; and five great-grandchildren, Annabelle, Grace, Will, Hazel and Austin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Gertrude Baber; and sister, Patricia (Baber) Dickman. Lowell was born June 13, 1934, in Fort Wayne, Ind. He graduated in 1952 from Forrest Avenue High School located in Dallas, Texas. After graduating from high school, he attended college at Texas A&M University. Lowell was in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955. He married Sonja Rogers on June 22, 1957, in Kokomo, Ind. Lowell was an engineer for Kingston Products and later was a field sales engineer for Mallory Controls, which spanned 47 years. Lowell was a devout Catholic and an active member of St. John XXIII Catholic Church, where he was part of the men's group. He was a skilled woodworker and assisted his children with various DIY projects. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Parkinson's Foundation. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.teahenfuneralhhome.com
.