|
|
LOWELL ROBERT "BOB" DAHLGREN Fairfax Lowell Robert "Bob" Dahlgren, 79, of Fairfax, passed away May 3, 2020, at West Ridge Care Center, Cedar Rapids, after suffering a stroke. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, a private burial service will be held Thursday, May 7, at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Fairfax. A memorial service will be held at a later time. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Bob was born on April 3 in Omaha, Neb., to the late Lowell and Betty (Powell) Dahlgren. He graduated from Enid (Okla.) High School in 1959. In April 1972, he married Sandy Fitzgerald in Ames, where they lived until moving to Fairfax in 2013. Bob was employed in the right of way office of the Iowa Department of Transportation for 38 years, retiring in 2006. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sandy Dahlgren; daughter, Emily (Josh) Linebaugh of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Laura, Eric and Abby Linebaugh; brother, Richard (Laurie) Dahlgren of Leander, Texas; and sister, Carol Sharp of Denton, Texas; brothers-in-law, Craig Rahm, of Urbandale and John Engstrom of Duluth, Minn.; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Lowell Dahlgren; mother, Betty Dahlgren; sisters, Kathleen (Kathy) Rahm and Kim Engstrom; and brother-in-law, Randy Sharp. Bob was a member of St. John XXIII Catholic Church, the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus and Chapter 41 of the International Right of Way Association. The family wishes to thank the staff of West Ridge Care Center and Mercy Hospice for the excellent care provided to Bob during the past three months. Cards and memorials may be sent to the family in care of Teahen Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3100 F Ave. NW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52405. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 6, 2020