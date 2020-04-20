Home

Lowell Eugene "Bud" Dreier Jr.


1951 - 2020
Lowell Eugene "Bud" Dreier Jr. Obituary
LOWELL EUGENE "BUD" DREIER JR. Amana Lowell Eugene "Bud" Dreier Jr., 68, of Amana, passed away in his home, Thursday, April 16, 2020. There are no services planned at this time. Interment was in the Main Amana Cemetery. Kloster Funeral Home in Marengo, is assisting the family with arrangements. A memorial fund has been established. Bud is survived by his children, Chris (Kimberly) Dreier of Center Point and Holly (Matt) Hastings of Marion; his sister, Judy Haynes; and four grandchildren, Ashton, Brieanna, Brandon and Jacob. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Karen Dreier and Sharon Bavin. Bud was born May 14, 1951, in Waterloo, the son of Lowell Sr. and Mary (Petalous) Dreier. He graduated from Waterloo West High School. Following graduation, he married Cheryl Russell and of this union they were blessed with two children. Bud was a small business owner of 30 years, owning Midwest Leather and the Village Store Fudge Factory, in Amana. He loved living in Amana and in previous years was the organizer of the May Fest and October Fest parades. Bud had a passion for carpentry and could make almost anything. He was a very generous man and family was very important to him. They all shared many memories working along side him at his stores in Amana. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lowell's passing.
