Lowell Freeland
LOWELL W. FREELAND Monticello Lowell W. Freeland, 83, of Monticello, Iowa, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Lowell was born on June 22, 1937, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Warren Freeland and Gladys Michelson Freeland. He married Judith Freeland on Aug. 14, 1965, at Peniel Presbyterian Church in rural Monticello. Lowell served in the U.S. Air Force, where he gained a strong interest in electronics. That interested carried on throughout his career as a teacher and an employee of Rockwell Collins, and as an amateur "ham" radio operator. For more than 20 years, Lowell's home and family had been Camp Courageous, where he is fondly remembered by thousands of special needs campers as the camp's train conductor, along with many other volunteer duties. Lowell was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Judith (Black) Freeland, who passed on Oct. 20, 2012. At Lowell's request, there will be no funeral service or visitation. Memorials may be given to the Camp Courageous Foundation, P.O. Box 418, Monticello, IA 52310 or www.campcourageous.org. Special memories can be shared on the camp's Facebook page. We are grateful for the care and compassion shown to Lowell by the Monticello Ambulance Service, St. Luke's ED and the St. Luke's ICU staff.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 21, 2020.
October 21, 2020
Thank you for your Military Service
REST IN PEACE


A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha Iowa
