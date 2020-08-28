LOYD J. JASPER Dyersville Loyd J. Jasper, 79 of Dyersville, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at MercyOne Medical Center in Dubuque. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville, where a Mass of Christian Burial will commence at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Anthony Nketiah will officiate and Deacon Dan Hoeger will assist. Burial will be at St. Francis Cemetery where American Legion Post 137 will accord military honors. Loyd was born Dec. 1, 1940, in Dyersville, the son of Emil and Monica Jasper. He married Carol Mensen on Sept. 7, 1964, in Dyersville. Together, they raised their family and farmed near Dyersville and co-owned and managed All Star Feeds until retirement. Loyd worked many years on his custom toys and was very proud of his craft. He was featured in the Toy Farmer magazine four times. He was a very social person and enjoyed being with his children and their families, including regular annual vacations together. He also spent many hours playing cards with friends. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Survivors include his children, Duane (Anne), Glen (Kris), Kevin (Courtney) Jasper, all of Cedar Rapids, and Janet (Jamie) Hogan of Lake Villa, Ill.; 12 grandchildren, Alexander, Nathaniel, Logan, Oren, Whitney, Erica, Hanna, Zachary, Lucille, Ryan, Tyler and Travis; a brother, Kenneth (Margie) Jasper of Manchester; his stepmother-in-law, Jean Mensen of Dyersvill; and a sister-in-law, Wilma Mensen of Dyersville. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carol, in 2014; a sister, Gladys (Tony) Hoeger; and a brother-in-law, Dale Mensen. The family would like to thank the staff at MercyOne Medical Center in Dubuque for the wonderful care and compassion during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Francis Xavier Basilica (spiresoffaith.com/parishes/st-francis-xavier-dyersville
). Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com
.