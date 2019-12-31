|
LOYD MARTIN Marion Loyd Martin, 91, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at his home in rural Marion surrounded by his family following a long and courageous battle with cancer. Family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Prairie Chapel United Methodist Church in rural Marion. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at the church, conducted by the Rev. Jon Moss and the Rev. Daryl Martin. Burial will follow at Prairie Chapel Cemetery in Marion. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Loyd was born Jan. 11, 1928, in rural Linn County, Marion, Iowa, the son of Albert and Ida Marie (Nielson) Martin. He graduated from Alburnett High School. On Jan. 26, 1947, Loyd was united in marriage to Lois Stephenson at Prairie Chapel United Methodist rural Marion, where they were lifelong members. Loyd taught Sunday school, was a 4-H leader, and a member of the Iowa Pork Producers and Linn County Dairy Promotion. He was a lifelong Linn County farmer. He won the award for Iowa Master Farmer, Master Seedstock Producer, Cedar Rapids Honored Farm Family, Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame and many other awards through the years. Church and family were very important to Loyd. He and Lois enjoyed 19 years wintering in Mission, Texas. In Loyd's later years, he took up woodworking, sharing his projects with many. He loved hosting people from other countries. Loyd will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Loyd is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife, Lois of 71 years; five children, Stephen (Karen) Martin of Springville, Iowa, Kathy (Tim) Clemens, Daryl (Maria) Martin, Marcia (Jeff) Jordan and David (Beth) Martin, all of Marion; 15 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren and one due in February; two great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Paul and Albert Martin; many nieces and nephews; and many others who called him grandpa. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Louise Blackford; infant brother, Loren Martin; and one grandson, Chase Martin. Memorials in Loyd's memory may be directed to the family and will be put toward organizations that he loved. The family would like to extend a very special thank-you to UnityPoint Hospice and the many doctors and nurses, as well as to Loyd's loving family members who took care of him. Please share a memory of Loyd at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019