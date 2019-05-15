LUANN RENAE HANSEN Blairstown LuAnn Renae Hansen, 57, passed away peacefully Monday, May 13, 2019, at the University of Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City following a 15-year battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 17, at the Blairstown American Legion Hall with the Rev. Diane Vorhies officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Legion hall. Interment will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Blairstown. Memorials may be directed to the family. LuAnn was born Oct. 29, 1961, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Frankie and Diana (Hollingshead) Buhr. She worked at the Brickhaus in Amana and Meskwaki Casino before becoming ill. She enjoyed watching birds and playing slots on her iPad with her dog Buddy by her side. Her most cherished times were those spent with family, especially her grandchildren, Tammy Horner, Zachary Horner, Hannah Hansen, Hayden and Kamden Gasper, and Blake and Kendall Krapfl. Also left to cherish her memory are her mother, Diana Buhr; her significant other, David Gasper; her children, Justin Hansen, Brandy Hansen (Travis Horner), Samantha Hansen (Joe Kerkman), Daniel Gasper, Carrie (Nick) Krapfl and Robert (Jenny) Gasper; her sister, Cindy ("Opie") Kimm; and her brothers, Rodney (Kathy) Buhr, Ryan (Amy) Buhr and Randy Buhr. In death, she joins her father, Frankie Buhr; and her twin brothers, Danny and David Buhr. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Gazette on May 15, 2019