LUCIA LYDIA HELSOP Cedar Rapids Lucia Lydia Helsop, 83, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at a later date. Burial at Mount Calvary. She is survived by her children, Dee Nielson, Debbie Bouzek and James Helsop; brother, Jon Res-Wolfsteller; sister, Josephine Delbridge; grandchildren, Amy (Jim) Westphal, Bo (Holly) Bouzek, Nick (Melanie) Bouzek and Brandy (Jordon Doolin) Bouzek; and great-grandchildren, Hailey, Jaymeson, Kamryn, Baya, Dayton and Oaklee. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Rafaela Lopez; siblings, Gilbert and Ed Saldana and Caroline Lopez; and granddaughter, Stevie VonStein. Luci (aka the Juice) was born Sept. 25, 1936, lived in Little Mexico and graduated from McKinley High School. She was a single mother who raised three children and worked full time until the age of 75. She treasured her time with family, traveling, her pets, crosswords, movies and the outdoors. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her greatest treasures, and we thank you for everything you did to brighten her days. We are forever grateful for all the love and support from her best friend Myrna McKee, Laura Johnson, Linda Lehman, Elisha Meade, Evelyn and Christina Saldana and her Mercy Hospice care givers Lisa Fountain, Lindsey Spicher and Chaplain Joe. We also thank all the family and friends who called, stopped by to visit and sent her cards and flowers. In lieu of flowers, send memorials to Lucia Heslop Memorial Fund c/o Debbie Bouzek.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store