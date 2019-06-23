LUCIAN "BO" YOUNG JR. III Cedar Rapids Lucian "Bo" Young Jr. III, 61, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, June, 28, 2019, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery. Survivors include his children, Ken and Michael; several grandchildren; siblings, Stephanie (Timothy) Brooks, Michael (Juanita) Young, Marilyn Pledge, Albert Fisher Jr. and Darnell Fisher; 14 nieces and nephews; a host of great-nieces and -nephews; great-aunt, Iola Davis; many extended family members; and several close friends. Lucian Young was born March 3, 1958, to Lucian Young Jr. and Helen (Warren) in Chicago. He graduated from St. Francis High School. He later moved to Cedar Rapids. Lucian enjoyed playing cards, chess, and a 5 o'clock vodka chased with a beer. He loved watching baseball and had coached three Little League teams. Lucian love his dusties. He always called the kids ghostbusters. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lucian Young Jr. and Helen Fisher; grandmothers, Margaret Young and Ethel Love; and several aunts and uncles. Please share your support and memories with Lucian's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary