LUCILE ANN HUBER Marion Lucile Ann Huber, 95, of Marion, died Thursday, May 2, 2019. Graveside services: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at St. Joseph Cemetery, Farley, Iowa. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids. Survivors include her sons, Michael (Sheryl) Huber and Jeffrey Huber, all of Marion; grandchildren, Jennifer and Nicholas; and sister, Gladys Fitzpatrick of Dubuque. Lucile was born Jan. 15, 1924, in Hopkinton, Iowa, the daughter of Louis and Florene (Fitzgerald) Billmeyer. She graduated from Hopkinton High School in 1942, then attended Lenox College and Bayless Business College. She did exceptionally well at shorthand skills and spelling bees. Lucile worked in social services for more than 40 years with the state of Iowa. On Oct. 27, 1951, Lucile married Paul Ivo Huber at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. They enjoyed working on their farm together and loved to go dancing. Paul preceded her in death in 1981. Lucile continued to live on the family farm, where she loved to tend to her many vegetable and flower gardens. She had a great talent for canning and preparing home-cooked meals. She enjoyed riding her ATV around on the farm. Lucile also played the harmonica and trombone. She also enjoyed many travels with her friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and sister, MaryJean Stierman. Lucile will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A mother's love is a unique gift that touched our hearts and lasts forever. What a gift God gave us. Please share a memory of Lucile at www.stewartbaxter.com under Obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 8, 2019