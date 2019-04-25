LUCILE M. KINNEY Iowa City Lucile M. Kinney, 97, a lifelong resident of Iowa City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Mercy Hospice in Iowa City. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City with a rosary beginning at 3:45 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Iowa City. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Iowa City. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to St. Patrick Church or Iowa City Hospice. She was born Sept. 28, 1921, in rural Johnson County, the daughter of Perry and Esther (Schaffer) Murphy. Lucile attended St. Patrick's School in Iowa City and was a lifelong member of St. Patrick Church in Iowa City. Lucile married Vincent Kinney on May 11, 1939, at St. Patrick's in Iowa City. She worked in the cafeteria at St. Patrick's School for many years. Lucile was well known for her kolaches and cinnamon rolls. Lucile was a member of Needleworkers and God's Helping Hands – both with St. Patrick's Church. She also was a lay distributor of holy communion at church, as well as to shut-ins. Lucile relished cheering on the Chicago Cubs, and taking her children and grandchildren to baseball games in Chicago. Lucile was awarded St. Patrick's Irish Mother of the Year in 2006. Survivors include her children, Marlene Mellecker (John) of Tipton, Michael Kinney (June) of Naples, Fla., Madonna Schnoebelen of Riverside, Steve Kinney (Paula) of Naples, Fla., Colleen Gedlinske (Kent) of North Liberty, Charles Kinney of North Liberty, David Kinney of West Branch and Brian Kinney (Jeri) of North Liberty; and a son-in-law, Bob Whinery of Hinsdale, Ill. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Michelle Earnest, Mark Mellecker (Jenni), Melissa Becker (Jason), Brad Kinney, Barrie Kinney (Brian), Chris Maas (Tim), Julie Wieland (Jim), Mike Schnoebelen (Heather), Jill Schnoebelen (Terry), Stacy Burnett (Mark), Jaime Thomae (Jim), Kim Currie (Rich), Andy Kinney, Troy Gedlinske (Michelle), Matthew Gedlinske, Amber Gedlinske, Drew Kinney (Lizzie), Shannon Ruiz (Francisco), Erin Stangel (Kirk), Rob, Philip and David Whinery, Blake Kinney, Taylor Beardshear (Trevor) and Cali Kinney; 25 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandsons; brother, Earle Murphy (Louise) of Iowa City; and sister, Pauline Gartzke of Iowa City. Lucile was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Vince; a daughter, Verla Whinery; and a great-granddaughter, Kourtney. www.lensingfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary