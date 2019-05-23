LUCILE MAE PRATT Sun City, Ariz. Lucile Mae Pratt, 92, of Sun City, Ariz., formerly of Coggon, Iowa, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at her home in Arizona. Visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Central City. Graveside service: 9 a.m. Saturday, May 25, in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Cedar Rapids, followed by funeral services at 10 a.m. at Zion Presbyterian Church in Coggon. Lucile was born Aug. 23, 1926, in Monticello, Iowa, the daughter of Alfred and Helen (Linder) Boss. She graduated from Coggon High School in 1943 and continued her education in Cedar Falls, Iowa. On Dec. 28, 1947, Lucile was united in marriage to Robert G. Pratt. She taught school for four years and then went on to care for her family and maintain the books for the family business, Pratt Truck Line. Lucile was a member of the Zion Presbyterian Church, Order of Eastern Star, and was very active with the Coggon Community Comforters until her move to Arizona. She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, baking pies and playing bingo. Following Bob's early retirement, the couple traveled all over the country. They spent time working on numerous RV caravans in Mexico. In their later years, they enjoyed wintering in Yuma, Ariz. Lucile is survived and lovingly remembered by her daughter, Marcia Dalton of Peoria, Ariz.; daughter-in-law, Charlene Pratt of Newburgh, Ind.; three grandchildren, Heather (Matt) Mouser, Alan Pratt and Anthony (Katie) Pratt; four great-grandchildren, Elijah and Abraham Mouser and Caroline and Charles Pratt; and two sisters, Doris Werning and June Boss. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son, David; sister, Alfreda Pederson; and two brothers, Marvin and Richard Boss. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Zion Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 168, Coggon, IA 52218, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Camp Courageous at P.O. Box 418, Monticello, IA 52310. Please share a memory of Lucile at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 23, 2019