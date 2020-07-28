LUCILLE AGNES WILLIAMS Center Point Lucille Agnes Williams, 99, of Center Point, Iowa, died Saturday, July 25, 2020. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Center Point United Methodist Worship Center, 815 Summit St., Center Point, IA 52213. Funeral service: 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Center Point United Methodist Worship Center. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Center Point assisted the family with arrangements. Lucille was born to Joseph and Agnes (Mikulecky) Roman on Oct. 9, 1920, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She graduated from McKinley High School. Lucille worked for a short time for Quaker Oats and for the Iowa Mutual Insurance Co. before joining the Coast Guard. She married Clifford Williams on Feb. 4, 1944, on the Army Air Force base in Pyote, Texas. Lucille was a Yeoman 2nd Class in the Coast Guard during World War II and received her basic training at Hunter College in the Bronx, N.Y. She attended advanced training at Oklahoma A&M College in Stillwater, Okla., and was stationed in Cleveland, Ohio. Lucille was a member of the Center Point United Methodist Church and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was blessed to be a stay-at-home mother. Lucille loved the outdoors and enjoyed many camping, fishing and hunting vacations with her family. Survivors include sons, Clifford (Sandy) Williams, Thomas (Sherry) Williams, Larry (Robin) Williams and Kelly Williams; daughter-in-law, Tina Williams; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 54 years, Clifford; son, Robert Williams; brothers, Leonard, Edward and Ernest Roman; and sister, Marie Johnson. Memorials may be directed to the Center Point United Methodist Church. Please share a memory of Lucille at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
