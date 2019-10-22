|
LUCILLE H. CADY Marion Lucille H. Cady, 97, of Marion, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. The family will greet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home officiated by Pastor John Albertson. Burial will follow at Oak Shade Cemetery, Marion. Lucille was born Dec. 24, 1921, in Winthrop, the daughter of Carl and Marie (Glass) Andrews. She graduated from Toddville High School, Class of 1939. Lucille worked for multiple fabric stores, including Joann Fabrics, until the age of 86. She also worked as a leasing agent for Continental Terrace Apartments. Lucille enjoyed sewing so much she was also a self-employed seamstress, making dust mitts. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her Lucille is survived and lovingly remembered by her children, Sheila (Kevin) Kennedy of Ingleside, Ill., and Mark (Lisa Towers) Cady of Martelle; six grandchildren, Tim (Vicki) Hanna, Craig (Lynn) Hanna, Rhonda (John) Spoden, Bryan (Hilda) Watkins, Carrie (Eric) Mikkilsen and Mason (Stephanie) Cady; 14 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sister, Bernice Keyes; five half sisters; two half brothers; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Marie Andrews; a daughter, Sharon Hanna; brother, Carl Andrews Jr.; sister, Eleanor Buker; three half brothers; and one half sister. Please share a memory of Lucille at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019