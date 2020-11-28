LUCILLE "LUCY" I. ARY Vinton Lucille "Lucy" I. Ary, 89, died peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at the Keystone Care Center, Keystone, Iowa, surrounded by her loving family. Public graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Evergreen Cemetery, Vinton. Lucy is survived by three sons, Bruce (Lynda) Ary of Anamosa, Dennis (Sandra) Ary of Vinton and Steven (Vanessa) Ary of Garrison; two daughters, Debra (Jeff) Dufoe of Center Point and Tonya (Jim) Dlouhy of Vinton; 13 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. Lucy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ralph, in 1990; four great-grandchildren, Quentin, Triston, Hunter and Zoey; and two brothers, Chuck and Eugene. Memorials may be directed to the Keystone Nursing Care Center. Also, the family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at the Keystone Nursing Care Center for their excellent care of Lucy. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Lucy and her family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com
.