LUCILLE "AUNT CELE" LOUISE MELCHERT Cedar Rapids Lucille "Aunt Cele" Louise Melchert, 92, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. The family will greet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Following the visitation, a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Steven Knudson officiating. Burial will follow in Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Lucille was born Aug. 29, 1927, in Princeton, Iowa, to Anna E. (Hildebrand) Melchert and Oscar F. Melchert. Her parents met in Pennsylvania when Oscar was a seminary student there. Lucille was raised in Mount Vernon and Cedar Rapids. She was hired by Northwestern Bell Telephone Co., where she became a manager in the service observing department. Lucille worked at Bell for 36 years, and enjoyed the job and the people she worked with, who often referred to her as "Lucy." Lucille's family lived on the northwest side of Cedar Rapids and her mother worked as a practical nurse at Kingston Hill. Following the passing of Lucille's father in 1967, she and her mother bought a new house on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids. Lucille cared for her mother until she passed away in 1992. She was a loving, caring and devoted daughter. In 2013, Lucille moved to Meth-Wick in Cedar Rapids, where she reconnected with many co-workers from the telephone company. Aunt Cele was a beloved and special aunt to her nieces and nephews, Elaine, Robert, Ronald, Linda, Mark, Kristin and Deborah and their children. She loved to spend time with them by taking them swimming, having them stay overnight and giving generous gifts at Christmas and birthdays. Lucille and Grandma Melchert were known for their shoeboxes of Christmas cookies for the kids, baked by Grandma Melchert and frosted by Aunt Cele. Lucille preferred to sit at the "kid's table" and was so much fun. She will be deeply missed by the family and friends who loved her. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her nieces, Elaine Michaels, Linda (John) Biederman, Kristin (Chris) Kula, all of Marion, Iowa, and Deborah (Andrew) Hansen of Cedar Rapids; nephews, Ronald Melchert of Cedar Rapids and Mark (Sindi) Melchert of St. Louis, Mo.; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Oscar "Mel" Melchert and Duane Melchert; and one nephew, Robert Melchert. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Mary Anne Nelson, who cared for Lucille for 30 years, and the Meth-Wick Community staff for all their love, care and support they gave Lucille during her time there. Please share a memory of Lucille at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 7, 2019