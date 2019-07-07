Home

Lucille Marie Buser

LUCILLE MARIE BUSER Williamsburg Lucille Marie Buser passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at Colonial Manor in Amana at the age of 93. A Celebration of Life service will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Williamsburg. Burial will be at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. A memorial fund has been established for St. Paul Lutheran Church. Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg is caring for Lucille and her family. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on July 7, 2019
