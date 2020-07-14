LUCILLE KATHERINE "LUCY" MYERS Belle Plaine Lucille Katherine "Lucy" Myers, 92, rose up into the arms of Jesus on Friday, July 10, 2020. A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 24, at First Lutheran Church in Belle Plaine, where a memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. A mask is encouraged because of social distancing guidelines. Inurnment: private at Koszta Cemetery. Iowa Cremation is in charge of the arrangements. Lucy was born on the Chekal family farm in Iowa County on Jan. 4, 1928. She attended Honey Creek School until eighth grade, then graduated from Belle Plaine High School in 1946. Lucy met Wayne "Hap" Myers, the love of her life, at the Kozy Korner in Belle Plaine. Hap and Lucy became one on Nov. 9, 1952. From this union, four children were born. Lucy and Hap owned Hap's Tap during the 1950s and worked at Rockwell Collins for 25 years, retiring in 1990. Lucy enjoying volunteering for American Legion Auxiliary Unit 39 for many years. She was a Gold Star Sister and lifetime member of the VFW and Legion Auxiliary. She proudly served in various capacities including the Legion Auxiliary and Benton County president, historian and chaplain. Those left to cherish her memories are her children, Susan (John) Grieder of Belle Plaine, Linda (Russ) Rabik of Cedar Rapids, Christy (Eric) DeCamp of Cottage Grove, Minn., and Clayton "Joe" Myers of Center Point; her grandchildren, Bill (Charolette) Grieder, Nick Grieder and Stephanie (Brian) Johannsen, great-grandchildren, Kobe, Kalli, Ella Sue and Ava Marie Grieder; and her beloved sister, Mary Ellen (Lowell) Mahr of Vinton, as well as many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, "Hap"; parents, Joseph Frank Chekal and Elsie Mae (Simpson) Chekal; and brothers, Raymond, Frankie and John Chekal Sr. Family was very important to Lucy. She was an excellent cook and loved to cook for everyone. She had a great sense of humor, loved her Boston terriers, and enjoyed bowling, golfing, mushroom hunting and fishing. She always was ready for adventure. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to First Lutheran Church in Belle Plaine or the Belle Plaine Fire Department.



