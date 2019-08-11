|
LUCILLE ZIMMERMAN Anamosa Lucille Zimmerman passed away peacefully in her sleep in Anamosa on Aug. 8, 2019. Lucille was born Dec. 29, 1921, on her parents' farm five miles east of Anamosa, to John and Kathryn (Neunaber) Heiken. She attended the Newport and Midland grade schools. Lucille was confirmed at Olin's St. John Lutheran Church and graduated from Olin High School in 1940. Lucille was united in marriage to William Minehart "Tim" Zimmerman on Oct. 21, 1942. They raised four children together: Kathy, David, Tim and Bob. The family farmed until moving to Anamosa in 1961. Following her husband's death in 1967, Lucille remained in Anamosa for the duration of her life. She worked at Ament's Department Store, as dental assistant for Dr. F.C. Frank and later for Anamosa Dental Associates and was a greeter for the Anamosa Walmart. Lucille liked flower gardening, bird-watching, attending card and birthday clubs, and especially spending time with family and her many friends. She thoroughly loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and took special interest in all of their activities. Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tim; a son in infancy; and a sister, Minnie. She is survived by her children; and by her sister, Elnora Day. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Anamosa. The Rev. Rodney Bluml will officiate. The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. to the time of service. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be shared with her family at goettschonline.com.
